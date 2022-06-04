3 injured, 1 seriously, in Hampton shooting

Three men were injured by gunfire early Saturday morning in Hampton, according to police.

Officers responded to emergency calls around 3 a.m. about a shooting in the 400 block of Cedar Drive and found the three men, according to a news release from the Hampton Police Division. Their identities were not released.

All three were taken to a local hospital, with one of the men being treated with life-threatening injuries. The other two did not have injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances for the shooting is under investigation, but a preliminary investigation found the men were wounded in the roadway, according to the release. HPD said the investigation is ongoing but it has no further information to release yet.

HPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be sent securely online at P3Tips.com.