3 injured, 2 critically, in south Fort Worth shootings, police say

Three men were injured in shootings in south Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Dollar General Store located at 4025 Hemphill Street around 12:30 a.m. They found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. The Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of South Freeway and Altamesa Boulevard. One man had been shot in the chest, police said, and another man in the leg.

Police said they believe these two men were shot in related incidents. The first victim was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shootings, officials said.