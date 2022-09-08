3 injured, 2 critically, in Wilmington shooting Wednesday night

A shooting in northwest Wilmington's 9th Ward neighborhood injured three people Wednesday night, according to city police.

The three gunshot victims include a 22-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both of whom were sent to the hospital in critical condition, and a 22-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the first block of W. 27th Street, near the North Market Street corridor.

Spent bullet casings are marked on the corner of Tatnall and W. 27th Streets as Wilmington police investigate a triple shooting reported shortly before 11 p.m., Wed. Sept. 7, 2022.

Wilmington police continue to investigate the shooting and said further details will be released as they become available.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Danielle Moore at (302) 576-3667.

This is a developing story. Check back with Delaware Online for more details.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington shooting: 3 injured, 2 critically, Wednesday