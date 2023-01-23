3 injured in Braddock shooting

Jan. 23—Three people were injured after being struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Braddock, according to state police.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, police said.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at 412-787-2000.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.