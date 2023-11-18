3 injured after crash in Darke County

Three people were injured in a crash in Darke County Friday afternoon.

Around 2:11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Darke County Deputies, Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Rescue, and Union City Rescue were dispatched to State Route 502 and New Madison Coleton Rd on reports of a crash.

A Freightliner straight truck driven by 32-year-old Lys-Allen Michel Theophile or Miramar, Florida was traveling southbound on New Madison Coletown Rd when he failed to yield the right of way after a stop sign to an eastbound Ford F-350 utility truck driven by 45-year-old Michael J. Strump of Union City Indiana, according to preliminary reports.

The collision caused the straight truck to overturn off of the roadway, and Mr. Strump was trapped in his vehicle.

Theophile and his passenger, Clifford Jean Mathieu, were transported to Wayne Healthcare for suspected minor injuries.

Mr. Strump was transported by Greenville Rescue to Philipsburg to meet a Mobile Intensive Care Unit. The MICU eventually took Mr. Strump to the Miami Valley Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.



