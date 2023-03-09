3 injured, diesel spills into river after train derails due to rockslide in West Virginia

Three people were injured and diesel fuel spilled into a nearby river after a freight train derailed Wednesday when it hit a rockslide in remote West Virginia.

At 4:51 a.m. Wednesday, an empty coal train hit a rockslide near Sandstone, an unincorporated community in southern West Virginia, causing all four of the train's locomotives and nine empty coal cars to derail and catch fire, the transport company CSX Transportation said in a statement.

Three crew members – a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee – were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSX.

Smoke fills the sky after an empty CSX coal train hit a rockslide along tracks causing a fiery derailment on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in a remote area just south of Sandstone, W.Va. Four locomotives and 22 empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

An unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled after the fiery crash, according to the statement. At least one locomotive and one fuel tank fell into the New River at the New River National Park and Preserve, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said in a statement.

"There were no hazardous materials being transported by this train," CSX said. "The incident posed no danger to the public."

Several state agencies were monitoring the spill, and public water systems downstream have been notified and are monitoring for potential public health dangers, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said.

CSX was sending a response unit to work with the the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to clean up the spill, according to the state's emergency management division.

No roads had been closed or homes evacuated, the emergency agency said. It was unclear when the tracks would be repaired to allow for additional rail traffic.

The derailment comes about a month after public outcry was ignited over the derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous materials near East Palestine, Ohio.

