3 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn.

Police said the shooting occurred at Isaac Evans Park, which is located in the 29800 block of Green River Road Southeast.

Two people were airlifted to the hospital and one person was taken by EMT, according to police. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

The age or gender of the victims are unknown at this time.

Witnesses told investigators that there were no disputes or issues before shots rang out.

There’s no word on whether a suspect or suspects have been taken into custody.



