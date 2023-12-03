Triple shooting in Norfolk under investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt in a shooting in Norfolk on Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, officers were called to the 200 block of Faulk Road, between S. Military Highway and I-64, at 11 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Two people were found with life-threatening gunshot injures, while the other victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, but police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad drove through the community just hours after the shooting, telling 10 On Your Side how that felt knowing what happened.

“So, this really took a toll and turn on me and explaining, what is going on? This is something taking place that something happened maybe internally. But we really need to work on this, address this because the community needs to be informed,” he said.

He said shootings like this weaken entire communities.

“We’re losing our leaders, we’re losing our role models, we’re losing our community structure that strengthens our community. We’re losing them.”

This triple shooting came just two days after a man was shot and killed at a Norfolk 7-Eleven.

Bilal said one problem behind the rate of gun violence in the city right now is that too many people want to be followers.

“When there’s an incident occurring in one neighborhood, we want to go right on and try to trigger off that and do the same damage, but it’s hurting our family, it’s hurting ourselves, it’s hurting the Hampton Roads community.”

He said this shooting just shows how much the city must focus on community engagement.

“We’re here today to ask the community, let us take a look at this and let us talk to our neighbors and show our concern that we need to fix a situation like this before it escalates.“

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

