3 injured in Galt shooting Monday night

Jul. 6—GALT — Just as Independence Day celebrations were coming to a close Monday night, three people were injured in a shooting in central Galt.

The Galt Police Department said officers received several reports of multiple people shot on the 600 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 10:58 p.m.

Officers arrived within minutes and located three adult victims, police said.

Medical treatment was provided until paramedics with the Cosumnes Fire Department arrived. All three victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

"There is no public threat to the community and it appears to be an isolated incident," the department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Police said no further information would be released, and an investigation is ongoing.

"Terrified my kids," Alicia Larrabee commented on the department's post.

Other Galt residents were thankful officers arrived within a short time after the shooting.

"Hopefully those new license plate reader cameras picked up that black truck," Gale Webber commented.

The department recently installed Flock Safety license plate reader cameras around town, which helped officers make two felony arrests on June 24 and 25.

One of the vehicles was reported stolen, and the other was involved in a string of retail thefts, police said.

The two cameras are located near Twin Cities Road and Fermoy Way, as well near North Lincoln Way and Pringle Avenue, police said.

Monday's shooting on Myrtle Avenue occurred hours after six people were killed and more than 30 were injured when a gunman opened fire at an Independence Day Parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the incident.

Anyone with information about the Myrtle Avenue shooting is asked to call Detective Mark Fewel at 209-366-7005 and reference case 22-1446. Any information provided will remain anonymous.