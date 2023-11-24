3 injured after head-on crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were injured after a multiple-vehicle, head-on crash in Columbia Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Bear Creek Pike.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

The Maury County Fire Department multiple units responded to the crash and found three people hurt with one trapped inside their vehicle.

Engine 10 and Rescue 1 removed a door and were able to remove the victim.

One person was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment and two other people were taken via ambulance to an area hospital. No update on their conditions was provided.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

