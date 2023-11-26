3 injured in heavy fire at two-story home in south Charlotte: CFD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting the Steele Creek Fire Department with a structure fire in south Charlotte.

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story home on the 13000 block of Rocky Gap Lane. That’s right near the border of North Carolina and South Carolina at the Palisades Country Club.

Medic reported three people were transported to local hospitals, all with minor injuries.

Queen City News has a crew at the scene working to find out the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates.

