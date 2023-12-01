3 Injured as Helicopter Crashes on Madrid Motorway

A helicopter crashed on a Madrid motorway on December 1, injuring the two occupants of the aircraft and a driver, city emergency services reported.

According to La Vanguardia, the crash took place around 10:20 am when the helicopter, which had been showcased at the nearby IFEMA fair, was en route to Cuatro Vientos airport.

Madrid’s emergency services reported that one helicopter occupant exited on foot, another required rescue, and a driver was lightly injured. Credit: Madrid Emergency Services via Storyful