3 injured in hit-and-run crash Friday night in Saratoga

SARATOGA – Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Wood County.

An initial crash investigation found a vehicle traveling east on Ranger Road in the town of Saratoga at about 5:50 p.m. Friday struck an unoccupied truck that was being loaded onto a trailer. The impact from the striking vehicle caused minor injuries to three people who were attempting to load the truck onto the trailer, according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to locate parts and debris from the striking vehicle, and they are looking for a dark blue 2006-2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to the release. The vehicle would have significant damage to the front passenger side, and fluid lost from the vehicle would indicate it would still be in the area of Ranger Road and 28th Street, the release said.

Deputies are canvasing the area to locate the suspect’s vehicle. If you have information about the incident, call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8700. You can also remain anonymous by providing information to Wood County Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward.

