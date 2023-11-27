3 injured, including 2 suspects, in North Texas road rage stabbing Sunday, police say

What started as a road rage incident sent three people to the hospital with cuts and stab wounds in Prosper on Sunday, according to a news release from police.

Investigators believe two of the people taken to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, were the aggressors, according to the news release. They are facing charges of assault causing bodily injury.

Police said officers were called to investigate reports of a disturbance at the Race Trac gas station at 4870 W. University Drive in Prosper. The three people were already wounded when police arrived.

Investigators believe the stabbings started as a road rage incident between two drivers, according to the release. They both stopped at Race Trac and a fight began involving three people.

Police have not released the names of the people charged or shared the amount at which bond has been set. They were arrested after they were released from the hospital and booked into the Denton County Jail.

