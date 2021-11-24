3 injured in Jefferson Hills bar shooting

Nov. 24—One man was shot in the back and two others were injured from bullet fragments early Wednesday morning during a fight inside a Jefferson Hills bar, Allegheny County police said.

The man shot in the back at the Rum Monkeys Pizza & Pub Bar on State Street at about 1:30 a.m., was reported in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, police said. He was not identified.

Two other men, 23 and 25, were treated and released from area hospitals, police said. They also were not identified.

Jefferson Hills and Allegheny County police investigating the shootings determined a fight occurred inside the bar between the three men, one of whom brandished a firearm and fired the gunshots.

The bar's website indicates the business closes at midnight.

No one has been charged in the shooting, but police said they will give the Allegheny County District Attorney's office the results of their investigation for a decision on filing any charges.

Jefferson Hills police chief Ronald Dziezgowski could not be reached for comment.

