3 injured in Midtown triple shooting, police say

Three people were hurt in a Midtown shooting Saturday night.

At approximately 7:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South.

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 3, 2022

When officers arrived, two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one person was taken to Methodist in non-critical.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

