3 injured in Midtown triple shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Three people were hurt in a Midtown shooting Saturday night.

At approximately 7:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South.

When officers arrived, two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one person was taken to Methodist in non-critical.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

This investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

