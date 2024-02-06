3 injured, multiple people in custody after shootings at two different MARTA stations, police say
A total of three people are injured after two different shootings at two different MARTA station locations on Monday.
Atlanta Police said they are assisting MARTA Police in a shooting that injured two people Monday night.
According to APD, they were called out to a person shot at a MARTA station located in the 1200 block of W. Peachtree Street Northeast.
MARTA police said they are in the area of the Arts Center working on a shooting incident.
Two people have received non-fatal injuries.
Police said multiple people are in custody.
The scene is still active, according to MARTA Police.
This is the second MARTA station shooting that happened on Monday.
Earlier Monday evening, MPD said they were working a shots-fired scene near H.E. Holmes.
MPD later told Channel 2 Action News that they were investigating a person shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest.
The victim was alert and breathing, and police said a possible suspect was detained.
