3 injured in overnight drive-by shooting a block from Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA - Three people were rushed to an area hospital on Saturday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta.

It happened near the corner of Central Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, just a block away from the Georgia Capitol around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Atlanta Police say officers arrived to find a man and two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All three were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shattered glass from the blown out windows of the vehicles littered the intersection early Saturday morning as investigators worked to document the scene, collect evidence, and speak to witnesses. It was not known if the shooting was caught on camera.

Police say officers are searching for a light-colored sedan whose occupant opened fire. Witnesses were not able to get a tag, make, or model for the vehicle. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the vehicle.

The man was driving a Jeep and the other two injured were in a Toyota at the intersection when the shots were fired.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.