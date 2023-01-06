3 injured in pedestrian accidents in Chambersburg
Two different pedestrian incidents in Chambersburg over the past few days injured three people and left one man behind bars.
Arrest made after incident on South Second Street
A Hagerstown, Md., man was arrested Thursday in connection with a pedestrian accident in Chambersburg, according to police.
Edio Estuardo-Melendez was charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, according to court records. He was put in Franklin County Jail on $35,000 bail.
The incident happened on Wednesday. Police responded to South Second and East McKinley streets just before 9:30 p.m. for a report that a motorist fled the scene after their vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to Chambersburg Police.
The pedestrian was taken to Chambersburg Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Pennsylvania State Police found the driver, Estuardo-Melendez, and took him into custody.
Estuardo-Melendez's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in Franklin County Central Court, according to court records.
Second pedestrian accident injures two
Two people were seriously injured in a pedestrian accident just after noon on Thursday, according to Chambersburg Police.
The two people were struck by a vehicle as they were attempting to cross the road in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. They were not using a crosswalk, police said. It did not appear Friday the driver was cited in the incident.
While serious, their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. Both were flown to a trauma center.
