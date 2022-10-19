3 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

Three people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in the Carrick area and police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Mount Oliver at Louisa Way, according to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety. A male with a gunshot wound to the leg was found in the area of Brownsville Road and and Laughlin Avenue. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Two other victims were later self-transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police said all the victims were believed to be in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

