3 injured in Portsmouth shooting, police say

Three people were injured in a shooting in Portsmouth on Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to the scene, located in the 2500 block of Victory Blvd., at 5:29 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. Three people were injured — at least two of whom were shot and taken to the hospital, police said.

Authorities haven’t released further details about the shooting. They’re urging anyone with information to call 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com