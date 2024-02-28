3 injured in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90

Feb. 28—PLEASANT VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Three Iowa men were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, Feb. 28, 2024, on Interstate 90.

A 2020 Chevrolet G3500 van was eastbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 198 when it lost control on ice and rolled around 2 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Three passengers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. They were Aaron Gomez, 45, Floribarto Lopez, 35, and Jose Manuel Lopez, 32, all of Sibley, Iowa.

It was unknown if the three men were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

The driver, Esteban Gonzalez Gomez, 43, of Sibley, Iowa, was not injured.

The road condition was reported as snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Dexter Fire Department also responded to the scene.