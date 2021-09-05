3 injured in shooting in Homewood South

Sep. 5—Three people were hurt in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, officers responded to alerts for multiple rounds fired in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue and 500 block of Panke Avenue at 3:20 p.m.

The victims, two men and a woman, were found in the 7300 block of Hamilton. They all had gunshot wounds to their legs. One man suffered a graze wound to his side.

All three victims were taken to an unidentified hospital and were in stable condition.

Police were continuing to investigate.

