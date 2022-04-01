2 injured in shooting at Lone Star Beef in San Angelo; no danger to public

Employees wait outside Lone Star Beef Processors on Friday morning after police responded to a shooting victim on April 1, 2022.

SAN ANGELO — Two employees have been injured during a shooting at Lone Star Beef Processors on Friday, according to police.

About 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, first responders rushed to a reported shooting victim inside Lone Star Beef Processors, 2150 E. 37th St. Officers found a woman, who had been shot, and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Richard Espinoza, public information officer for San Angelo Police Department.

Both are employees and were rushed to the Shannon Medical Center. Espinoza confirmed they are alive and receiving medical treatment as of 9:50 a.m. Friday.

"There's no active threat to the public whatsoever," Espinoza said. "Right now, we just ask that everybody stay away from this location while we continue to conduct the investigation."

As police investigated, evacuated employees waited across the street from the processing center. One employee, who had been working in the back of the center, recalled the moment prior to the evacuation.

"I heard the loud noise and thought someone dropped something," the employee said. "Then I saw people running. I thought it was a fire at first."

Employees in the crowd believed the shooting was a domestic disturbance, which police confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported three people were injured during the shooting before the San Angelo Police Department confirmed two were injured.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: 2 injured in shooting at Lone Star Beef in San Angelo, facility evacuated