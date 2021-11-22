3 injured in shooting near Orlando nightclub, police say

At least three people were injured in an early morning shooting Monday near an Orlando nightclub, police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a parking lot across from Gilt Concert Venue near Colonial Drive shortly after 1 a.m., said Heidi Rodríguez, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened after an argument between two groups, investigators learned. One man injured by gunfire was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, Rodríguez said.

Another man and a woman who were injured during the incident are being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at AdventHealth Orlando, police said.

“These two shooting victims are not being fully cooperative with detectives and they both have declined to press charges,” Rodríguez said in a statement.

OPD is asking people with information about the shooting to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or leave a tip online at crimeline.org.

