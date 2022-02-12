3 injured in shooting outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles

At least three people were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting outside a venue hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Bieber, who had performed at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Friday night, was hosting an afterparty at the nearby The Nice Guy restaurant.

According to TMZ, the guest list included several A-list celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

It’s unclear if they were still at the venue when the shooting took place.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. after a fight broke out outside the venue. Multiple rounds were fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and possibly a 22-year-old man — who left the scene — were injured in the incident, LAPD spokesperson Drake Madison told CBS Los Angeles.

Three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are said to be in stable condition.

No information on suspects has been released.