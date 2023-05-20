3 injured in shooting at party in Tukwila

Tukwila police are investigating after three men were injured in a shooting at a party early Saturday.

According to the Tukwila Police Department, officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 4600 block of South 148th Street just after 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a “chaotic scene” with more than 100 people part of a party at a short-term rental home. Officers with other agencies were called in to help with crowd control.

Three men with gunshot wounds were taken to an area hospital — one in critical condition and two in stable condition, police said. Numerous shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said witnesses and others at the party were uncooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact TPD by emailing tips@tukwilawa.gov, calling the non-emergency line at 206-241-2121, or by leaving a private message on social media.



