3 injured in shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park
Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.
It happened in a home in the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, near Interstate 35E and Lexington Parkway.
A woman was wounded in the leg, another woman in the arm, and a man in the neck, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. He said their injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Police are investigating and no one was immediately under arrest.
