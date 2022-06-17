3 injured in shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park

Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened in a home in the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, near Interstate 35E and Lexington Parkway.

A woman was wounded in the leg, another woman in the arm, and a man in the neck, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. He said their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Police are investigating and no one was immediately under arrest.

