3 injured in shooting Sunday morning at Kansas City apartment complex, police say

Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded at 3:51 a.m. Sunday to the sound of gunfire at Willow Creek Apartments in the 100 block of West 99th Terrace, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

There, police found one victim suffering from gunshot sounds near 100th Terrace and Wornall Road. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

As officers checked the apartment complex, they found two more shooting victims. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening, police said. One victim was taken to the hospital, and the other refused treatment.

No suspect information was immediately available.

