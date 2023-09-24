3 injured in shooting at ‘very large’ party, no one in custody, Georgia police say

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that took place at a party.

Statesboro police said on Saturday at 3:10 a.m., officers in various locations heard multiple gunshots fired from Pine Street and Johnson Street.

When officers arrived, they found gunshots still being exchanged between individuals attending a very large party in the area.

As a result of the gunfire in the middle of this large group, three people arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities added that a fourth person was taken to the hospital with a non-gunshot leg injury.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Detectives believe since so many people attended the party, many potential witnesses could identify the shooters.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Captain Jared Akins at 912-764-9911.

