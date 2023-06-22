After 3 injured in St. Paul shooting, suspect climbs on roof and gets in standoff with police

Three people were wounded in a shooting in St. Paul’s West Seventh neighborhood Wednesday night, and the suspect climbed onto a roof and got into a standoff with police.

After 911 callers reported a shooting in the 200 block of Superior Street about 9:10 p.m., responding officers found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds to their legs. The woman also had been shot in her arm.

Paramedics took the three to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life threatening, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

When officers found a possible suspect, he climbed onto a nearby roof to try to get away from officers. The SWAT team and negotiators arrived and were later able to take the man into custody, Ernster said.

The man was also taken to the hospital with injuries he sustained before he got on the roof. Police expect to book him into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and on a felony warrant.

Police said they’re investigating the circumstances of the shootings.

