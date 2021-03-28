3 injured in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say

Motley Fool

Last year, as the pandemic forced consumers to shelter at home, they turned to online shopping for everything from groceries and toiletries to supplies for home improvement projects. In fact, over the last 12 months, the share price of Amazon is up 58% and Etsy's stock price has surged more than 400%. Amazon's marketplace is the most visited e-commerce website in the world, and the company is by far the largest online retailer in the U.S., with a 39% market share, according to eMarketer.