3 injured in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say

Raleigh police arrested a man and a woman in connection to a triple shooting that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.

Video Transcript

- Well, breaking tonight, at least three people are hurt in a shooting outside of downtown Raleigh.

Our breaking news crew just getting us this video here of the scene on Newbern Avenue. This is near Wake Med here. At least two of those victims are believed to have serious injuries tonight. No word yet on a possible suspect.

