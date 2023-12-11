3 injured in Worth County crash

Dec. 11—Three people were injured Sunday evening in a crash on Iowa Highway 9 and Balsam Avenue in Worth County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Corey Tangman, 36, of Manly, was traveling southbound on Balsam Avenue at about 8:37 p.m. approaching a stop sign at Highway 9. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Sierra Selvidge, 22, of Lake Mills, was traveling westbound on Highway 9 when Tangman reportedly failed to obey a stop sign and struck the Malibu on the passenger side.

After that, Tangman's vehicle reportedly continued traveling eastbound on Highway 9, crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Brian Charlson, 43, of Leland, that was westbound. The vehicle was struck head-on east of the intersection with Balsam Avenue.

Tangman, Selvidge and Charlson were all taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

The report stated Tangman and Selvidge were not wearing their seatbelts. Charlson was reportedly wearing his.

The incident remains under investigation.