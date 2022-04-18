3 inmates at large after escaping from the Muskingum County Jail

Aaron Veyon, left, Cole Taylor and Roy Agin escaped from the Muskingum County Jail early Monday morning.

Law enforcement is looking for three inmates who escaped from the Muskingum County Jail around midnight.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz is asking anyone who has seen them to immediately call 911.

The inmates are Aaron Veyon, Cole Taylor and Roy Agin. Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and three counts of felony drug possession. Taylor was being held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence, and Agin was being held for falsification, escape and failure to appear. Agin's escape charge stems from failing to appear for a parole hearing.

The sheriff said the inmates fled southeast through downtown and were able to avoid being detained. None of the inmates had weapons at the time of the escape, however it's unknow if they have any weapons now.

Inmate Veyon is an approach with caution alert.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office at 740-452-3637, ext 6092.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: 3 inmates escaped from the Muskingum County Jail