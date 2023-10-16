3 inmates at York County jail test positive for tuberculosis

Three inmates at the York County jail tested positive for tuberculosis, the sheriff’s office said Monday. Two of them were taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

The first inmate was booked on Oct. 7 and the second on Oct. 8, officials said. The third was taken straight to the hospital when they were arrested and didn’t enter the York County jail.

All three were together prior to their arrests and were acquaintances, the sheriff’s office said.

The state health department and a local tuberculosis clinic will go to the jail Tuesday to start contact tracing and testing staff and inmates.

“We will test as many people as necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and inmates,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office added the three people who tested positive have since been released from jail on bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the jail has protocols in place to identify medical issues and minimize exposure to others at the facility. Tuberculosis skin tests are done on all inmates before they enter the general population, and they’re done annually for staff.

