3 Insights Plug Power's Management Is Sharing With Investors

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) hit a company record of 15% adjusted gross profit margin in its third-quarter earnings report and EBITDAS (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation) of negative $1.6 million, representing the closest the company has ever come to breaking even on an EBITDAS basis and charging up investor enthusiasm.

But the figures found in a company's earnings report present only an outline of how it performed in a given quarter. Equally important for investors is the conference call, where management's commentary fills in the details and provides a fuller picture of the company's recent performance.

With light bulbs drawn above their heads, a man and woman face each other with their fingers over their lips. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The new China?

For several years Plug Power's management has expressed enthusiasm for exploring opportunities in the Chinese market, where it has sought to transcend its core competency and material handling equipment and bring its hydrogen-based solutions to electric vehicles. According to the Q3 conference call, however, the company may be moving in a new direction -- to Western Europe, instead of the Far East. Andy Marsh, Plug Power's president and CEO, responded to a question about infrastructure in Europe by highlighting Germany, stating "I actually think Germany may be as interesting as China because there's government commitment." Specifically, Marsh pointed to the fact that Germany intends to build 400 hydrogen fueling stations by 2023. And speaking to the infrastructure that already exists, Marsh pointed to the fact that "you can actually get in a hydrogen fuel cell car today and drive across Germany."

Marsh didn't completely discount the company's interest in China, though. Leaving the door open to operating in the Asian market, Marsh said, "So we'll make a deal if and when it makes sense to Plug Power, but we continue to engage and continue to understand. We're just not going to do something that doesn't help us grow." Plug Power's not alone in recognizing the available opportunity. Its fuel cell peer Ballard Power Systems announced a major deal with a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer, Weichai Power, over the summer, and expanded its arrangement with another leading Chinese automotive manufacturer, Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd.

Service may serve up a big margin

A negative 2.8% gross profit margin from its service business represented a dramatic improvement over the negative 104% Plug Power reported during the same period last year. On the conference call, management suggested that the margin expansion is poised to continue. The company's vice president and CFO Paul Middleton stated that although there will be "ebbs and flows" in the service business moving forward, the overarching trend is toward profitability. In fact, Middleton stated that he and the rest of management "clearly see a path to get that business to 30% gross margin" thanks to improvement of stack pipe, a reduction in average parts costs, and a lower labor expense.

To put in perspective how significant a role this could play in pushing the company toward profitability, consider its performance over the past nine months. During this period the company reported net revenue of $114.8 million and a gross profit of negative $1.9 million. If Plug Power had achieved a 30% gross profit margin on its service business and everything else had remained the same, the company would have reported a gross profit of $3.82 million.