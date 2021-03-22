3 Instant Pot recipes that will help you lose weight

As we welcome a new season, we can take the time to re-commit to our health goals. And what easier way to do it then to add some delicious (and super simple) recipes to your arsenal? The Instant Pot has been heralded by food bloggers, busy moms and home cooks for it's simplicity in preparing delicious one-pot meals. And it is an especially great tool for those trying to lose weight.

Food blogger Brittany Williams, who lost 125 pounds in a year with the help of her Instant Pot, is sharing light and easy make-ahead recipes from her cookbook "Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds" to help us get our cooking schedules back on track and put healthy meals back on the menu.

If you're looking for comfort food recipes your family will love, she's got three meals that will fit the bill. Williams shows us how to make roasted pork chops in the Instant Pot and turn the leftovers into Italian stuffed peppers and pork carnitas tacos.

Pork with Herbs au Jus by Brittany Williams

This old-school, classic dinner favorite is a quick protein I can toss inside the pressure cooker on evenings when I just want something quick and filling for the kids. I love to pair it with garlicky mashed cauliflower or green beans.

Pork Carnitas Tacos by Brittany Williams

It's easy to get stuck in a rut, making the same ten recipes over and over again until everyone gets burned out. We eat tacos often, but I try to spice them up (literally) with different meats and seasonings so it's a meal I know everyone will enjoy but is different enough that it doesn't feel like we're having the same old thing every time.

Italian Stuffed Bell Peppers by Brittany Williams

These delicious little peppers taste exactly like pizza, oddly enough. My husband isn't a bell pepper fan but he really enjoys these — I call that a big win! They're also great for using up leftover proteins and veggies.

