Lifehacker

It’s almost time for you to drag out the lights and the plywood angels and tell the world you’re a festive person by decorating the outside of your home for the holidays. The traditional of holiday-centric self-expression dates back at least to Ancient Roman Saturnalia displays, and so does the tradition of completely messing it up. I don’t want that to happen to you, so here are seven big mistakes you should not make when decorating the outside of your house for the holidays.