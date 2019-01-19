3 International Stocks You'll See in the U.S. Soon

While the U.S. stock market is the biggest in the world, investors who focus only on companies traded on U.S. exchanges are missing out. That's because 65% of the world's total stock market value is in companies listed outside of the U.S. Many of these companies, however, are working to gain access to investors here by completing an initial public offering or listing on an American exchange.

Three that are heading in that direction are Saudi Aramco, Wanda Sports, and CannTrust (NASDAQOTH: CNTTF). As a result, investors will likely hear a lot more about those companies in the future. That's why we wanted to give you a peek at these coming attractions so that you're ahead of the curve.

Keep an eye out for this oil stock

Matt DiLallo (Saudi Aramco): Saudi Arabia is currently one of the world's three largest oil producers along with the U.S. and Russia. However, while many oil companies pump crude from those two nations, only one produces oil out of Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco. Because of that, it's the largest oil producer in the world by a wide margin and the leading holder of oil reserves, controlling a jaw-dropping 268 billion barrels. For perspective, that's enough oil to meet U.S. demand for more than 35 years.

Currently, the government of Saudi Arabia controls all that oil since it's the sole owner of Saudi Aramco. However, it is looking to sell a stake of its oil giant to public market investors in the U.S. After many delays, the country is now hoping to take Saudi Aramco, which is aiming to list on the New York Stock Exchange, public by 2021.

While that listing is still likely more than two years away, investors will be hearing a lot more about the company in the coming year. That's because it's reportedly considering investing in the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector to diversify its operations. It has four projects under consideration and could announce a deal in the first half of 2019. In addition, Saudi Aramco will likely start opening its books for the market to see, which it recently did with its oil reserves by releasing an independent audit showing that the company held more oil than many expected.

Given its size and ultra-low production costs, this is an oil stock that investors will want to keep an eye on over the coming years.

The next Canadian pot stock to head south of the border

Todd Campbell (CannTrust): Marijuana is still illegal federally in the U.S., but that's not the case in Canada, where a legal medical marijuana market has been thriving since 2014 and a recreational market opened for business nationwide last October.

The end of prohibition in Canada has been a boon to private companies, which are enjoying considerably higher sales thanks to growing demand and high-margin, value-added products, such as marijuana extracts, including cannabidiol (CBD).

CannTrust isn't the biggest of these Canadian cannabis companies, but its plans include 100,000 kilograms of annual production and that forecast is good enough to position it as a top 10 industry player. Currently, investors interested in owning CannTrust shares have had to buy shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange or take on the risk associated with buying on the lightly regulated over-the-counter (OTC) market. However, that's about to change.