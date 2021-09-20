3 items you can clean with toothpaste

BGR

We take our time each and every day to ensure that we guide our readers to the best daily deals online. Today, we think we’ve done a particularly good job. The BGR Deals team has narrowed things down to 10 deals that are particularly impressive on Sunday. Some of them are sellout risks though, like … The post 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: $4 Alexa smart plugs, $179 AirPods Pro almost sold out, $40 weighted blanket, more appeared first on BGR.