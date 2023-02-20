3 Jacksonville men accused of string of car burglaries in at least 3 Northeast Florida counties

Three men from Jacksonville are accused of breaking into cars in at least three local counties.

La Darvin Noisette, 20, Donte Juan McCrary, 21, and Jamari McCrary, 20, have all been charged with 17 counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance and 2 counts of Armed Burglary of Conveyance, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The three are suspected of auto burglaries in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

FCSO deputies began their investigation on Jan. 23, responding to the Madison Green Apartments and Tuscan Reserve Apartments off State Road 100 in Palm Coast to a vehicle alarm going off.

FHP: Child killed, man in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on JTB and Bonneval Road

Investigators eventually found 26 smashed-window vehicle burglaries/attempts were reported in the Madison Green/Tuscan Reserve Apartments area. Two firearms, a .380 Ruger and a Beretta A300 .12ga shotgun, were reported stolen and believed to be the target of the suspects, FCSO said.

A victim of the burglaries told deputies they had a fraudulent charge on their card, which was able to be tracked to an Ormond Beach gas station and helped identify one of the suspects and their car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FCSO found the vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat registered in Jacksonville, had been in the same area as the vehicle burglaries on Jan. 23. The FCSO Real-Time Crime Center distributed a regional “Attempt to Identify” (ATI) bulletin that included photos of the suspect from the gas station and photos of the Volkswagen to local law enforcement agencies for additional intelligence or assistance.

FCSO detectives began receiving calls from various law enforcement agencies in North Central Florida, who had been investigating similar strings of vehicle burglaries in their jurisdictions.

Flagler County deputies got a judge to sign arrest warrants for the men and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made the arrests. They were extradited from the Duval County Jail to the Flagler County Jail.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Daytona Beach Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

Additional charges from the other agencies may be pending against Noisette and Donte Juan McCrary and Jamari McCrary following the completion of their investigations, FCSO said.

“Our General Assignment Unit, the Real Time Crime Center, and our partner agencies did an outstanding job quickly solving these cases,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. “Once again criminals should know that we work together to solve cases. Happy Valentine’s Day to these Jacksonville dirtbags that thought they could prey on our community!”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.