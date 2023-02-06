3 New Jersey men in custody after using gun in robbery

Feb. 6—SUNBURY — Three New Jersey men are in police custody after Sunbury Police said they used a handgun in a strong-arm robbery last month in Sunbury.

According to Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen police investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 31 at 4:57 a.m. along the 1000 block of Fort Augusta Avenue.

Bremigen said police were dispatched to the home along Fort Augusta Avenue after a concerned citizen called officers. The citizen told police they allegedly went to investigate what was described to police as "suspicious activity in the area."

The individual encountered three males attempting to break into a garage and take an ATV, police said. When the citizen approached the three alleged suspects, one of the males pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the resident. The individual then backed away from the scene, police said.

The three males loaded the ATV and left the area, Bremigen said.

A short time after the man spoke to police on Jan. 31, officers received a call from a business in the 200 block of Walnut Street that a van was stolen from their lot, Bremigen said.

Officers reviewed video surveillance and alleged they were able to see what appeared to be the same three males entering the van and leaving the lot, along with a second vehicle that the males arrived in shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said.

Bremigen said with the assistance of the Camden New Jersey Police and Pennsylvania State Police the ATV was located in Camden and recovered.

Bremigen said the three individuals were identified and taken into custody Monday morning. The van that was allegedly stolen has not been recovered, Bremigen said.

Bremigen said police are not releasing the names at this time, but did confirm, all three men are from New Jersey.

Bremigen did not say why the men were in Sunbury or what, if any, connection they have to the city. Bremigen said the incident is still under investigation and charges will be forthcoming.