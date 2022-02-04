3 Joplin businesses report burglaries this week

Feb. 4—Joplin police are investigating burglaries reported this week at a restaurant, a large utility company's property and a health care service office.

An officer responded early Tuesday morning to an alarm at the Hunan Garden restaurant, 2830 S. Main St., and discovered a break-in. Someone had forced entry through the south door to the restaurant, pried open a cash register and stole about $100.

Also overnight Monday, someone entered the property of AT&T at 1012 W. Fourth St. and stole about $3,000 worth of copper wire, according to police Capt. William Davis.

An employee of Tri-State Chronic Care, 2216 E. 32nd St., arrived for work Tuesday morning and found the glass in the front door broken. Davis said a safe was taken. An incident log listed a $1,200 loss to the business.