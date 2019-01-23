3 JP Morgan Mutual Funds to Buy for Amazing Returns

Below we share with you three top-ranked JPMorgan mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

JPMorgan is one of the best financial management companies in the world. It has a legacy of investment management since 1865. The company pioneered innovative, inflation-protected municipal products. J.P. Morgan managed $1.71 trillion of assets as of Sep 30, 2018. The fund family has offices in more than 30 countries.

Also, JPMorgan is one of the major mutual fund managers in the United States and prides itself as being the nation’s leader in equity fund flows. JPMorgan offers managed accounts and retirement products. Its primary principle is to understand the needs of its clients and advice the best investment solutions for surplus returns.

Below we share with you three top-ranked JPMorgan mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of JPMorgan funds.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond A ONIAX seeks a high level of current income. ONIAX invests a large portion of its assets in a wide range of debt securities of varying quality. Not more than 35% of its assets are used to purchase foreign securities. At least 65% of its assets must be invested in bonds rated investment grade at the time of purchase. ONIAX offers dividends monthly and capital gains annually. The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond A has returned 2.5% over the past three years.

As of November 2018, this fund held 3204 issues, with 2.17% of its total assets invested in US Treasury Note 1.75%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Value R5 JIVRX invests a large chunk of its assets in equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies. The fund invests in a wide variety of equity securities that the fund adviser considers as having strong momentum, high quality and attractive valuations. JIVRX seeks capital growth for the long run. JPMorgan Intrepid Value R5 has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%.

Jason Alonzo is the fund manager of JIVRXsince 2005.

JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities A OMBAX invests the majority of its assets in mortgage-backed securities. OMBAX focuses on acquiring bonds and debt securities rated investment grade though it may purchase securities of comparable quality. OMBAX offers dividends monthly and capital gains annually. The JPMorgan Mortgage-Backed Securities A has returned 2.2% over the past three years.

OMBAX has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to a category average of 0.76%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all JPMorgan mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of JPMorgan funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research