3-judge panel still deciding death penalty case, a month after trial ended

When a three-judge panel in Hamilton County makes a decision in the death penalty case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s young son, it will be the first time in 15 years that a panel of judges has made such a ruling.

It’s not known when the judges in the case against Amond Rainey will make a decision. Closing arguments took place a month ago, on Sept. 8, in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Judges Alison Hatheway, Tom Heekin and Alan Triggs make up the panel.

Prosecutors said "overwhelming" scientific evidence showed that Rainey killed 2-year-old Josiya Eves eight years ago.

Two doctors from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center testified that Josiya's injuries − including three separate skull fractures and a lacerated liver − could not have been caused by a single fall from a toilet. But Rainey says the boy was in the bathroom by himself, standing on a toilet seat, brushing his teeth over the sink, when he fell to the tile floor on Aug. 25, 2014.

The case has been pending since Rainey, 35, was charged with aggravated murder in 2014. The trial was delayed several times, as Rainey’s attorneys sought experts to support what he has always said – that Josiya died after an accidental fall.

Two experts, a forensic pathologist and a biomechanical engineer, testified for the defense, saying a fall from the toilet could have caused the injuries.

Daughter's story hasn't changed

The only people in the home that morning were Rainey, Josiya, and Rainey’s then-7-year-old daughter.

The girl's story hasn't changed since she was interviewed by authorities soon after Josiya was hospitalized with injuries from which he never recovered, Rainey’s attorneys said during the trial.

The girl, who is now a teenager, told the three judges that she was in her bedroom that morning, getting dressed, when she heard a "boom."

"I look out the door and see my daddy running into the bathroom," she testified. Rainey came from the from the room he and Josiya's mother shared, she said.

Story continues

She said she followed her father to the bathroom, and he was "leaning down to Josiya, trying to wake him up."

She also said she had never seen him hit Josiya, or any child.

Under questioning from prosecutors, the girl acknowledged that she told police she was scared for her father.

Prosecutors have raised questions about Rainey’s actions that morning.

He called 911. But instead of asking for immediate assistance, which the call-taker offered, he asked to be connected to University Hospital Medical Center. Then, he hung up before any consultation could take place.

Rainey’s attorneys say he attempted to give medical aid to Josiya and comfort him. In a pretrial motion, Rainey’s attorneys said he used a vacuum cleaner to clear blood from the boy’s nose and airway. Rainey ultimately drove Josiya to the hospital.

Prosecutors during the trial brought the vacuum cleaner into the courtroom, pointing out that it was found in the living room of the Millvale home, with apparent blood dripping from it. They said it was evidence Rainey had “cleaned up the crime scene.”

Panel decided death penalty case in 2007

The last time a three-judge panel in Hamilton County decided a death penalty case after a full trial was in 2007. There have been other cases before three-judge panels, but they ended in guilty pleas − a few even mid-trial.

The judges in the 2007 case were: Ralph “Ted” Winkler, now the county’s probate court judge; the late Norbert Nadel; and Alex Triantafilou, the longtime county Republican Party chairman.

In that case, they convicted Lamont Hunter of charges including aggravated murder and rape in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Trustin Blue. Prosecutors said Hunter, of Carthage, mutilated the boy’s genitals and “took sadistic delight out of torturing” the boy. The panel sentenced him to die by lethal injection.

Hunter, now 54, is continuing to appeal.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: After a month, 3-judge panel still deciding Amond Rainey murder case