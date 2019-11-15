3 judges drunkenly fight at an Indiana White Castle, leaving 2 shot. Now, they're suspended

Three judges involved in a fight at an Indiana White Castle in May, which ended with two of the judges shot, have been suspended without pay after the Indiana Supreme Court determined they committed judicial misconduct.

In an opinion issued Tuesday, the court said judges Bradley Jacobs, Andrew Adams and Sabrina Bell "engaged in judicial misconduct by appearing in public in an intoxicated state and behaving in an injudicious manner and by becoming involved in a verbal altercation."

Adams' whole blood-alcohol level was approximately 0.157 upon admission to the hospital, and Jacobs' was approximately 0.13, according to the opinion. Bell's blood-alcohol level was not tested, "but she was intoxicated enough that she lacks any memory of the incident," per the opinion.

Additionally, Adams and Jacobs "engaged in judicial misconduct by becoming involved in a physical altercation for which Judge Adams was criminally charged and convicted," the court said in its opinion.

Adams, who was the only judge criminally charged in the case, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery in September. He received a sentence of 365 days in jail, a credit for two days served. The remaining 363 days of the sentence were suspended, meaning Adams served no additional jail time.

All three judges received suspensions but will eventually return to their offices. Adams was suspended without pay for 60 days beginning Tuesday, the court said. He will be reinstated as judge of the Clark Circuit Court 1 on Jan. 13.

Jacobs and Bell will both be suspended without pay for 30 days beginning Nov. 22. They will be reinstated to their respective courts in Clark and Crawford counties on Dec. 23.

Jill Acklin, court administrator for Clark Circuit Courts, said in an emailed statement that the Clark County Judiciary respects Indiana Supreme Court's opinion on the matter.

"We will fully cooperate with and are ready to assist the senior judges assigned to those courts during the suspensions of Judges Adams and Jacobs," Acklin said in the statement.

"Respondents’ actions were not merely embarrassing on a personal level; they discredited the entire Indiana judiciary," the court said in the opinion.

Adams said in a statement provided by his attorney that on May 1, "I failed to behave in a manner that my position requires."

"I am fully aware of the embarrassment I have brought to the Indiana Judiciary, my family and specifically my community," Adams said in the statement. "There is not a minute in the day that I don't think about the significant repercussions my actions have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions as they neither met my expectations or the expectations placed upon me as a judicial officer. I again give my sincere apologies to the my family and my community."

In a statement read by his attorney, Jacobs also apologized for his actions. "I wholeheartedly apologize for my behavior that evening that has embarrassed the Indiana Supreme Court, my fellow judges and all the members of my chosen profession," the statement said. "I cannot offer any excuses for the events of that evening, nor do I attempt to offer any excuses for those choices."

What happened at White Castle

The judges traveled to Indianapolis April 30 to attend a judicial conference the next day. Around 3 a.m. May 1, the judges, along with another magistrate who was not involved in the fight, tried to enter the Red Garter Gentleman's Club in Downtown, but it was closed.