3 juveniles arrested in Springboro car break-ins after police chase where speeds reached 100 mph

Oct. 17—Three juveniles were arrested following a police chase that started in Springboro and reached speeds of more than 100 mph before ending in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The three juveniles are suspects in vehicle break-ins and thefts in the area, said Springboro police Lt. Aaron Zimmaro.

An officer was on patrol around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when they found the suspects and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects drove away, resulting in a police chase where speeds reached more than 100 mph, Zimmaro said.

"All three suspects fled from the vehicle once in Dayton and were apprehended on foot by our officers along with Dayton PD," he added. "A firearm was also recovered from the suspects."

The trio were booked into the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

Multiple felony charges are pending against the juveniles, including theft, fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Facebook, the Springboro Police Department posted its increased patrols after multiple vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins.

The increased patrols resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and an arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in several thefts.

"These thefts have ben an ongoing problem for not only our community, but many others in the Miami Valley," Zimmaro said. "They are stealing not only items from the vehicles, but also often times, stealing cars as well."

The department is asking anyone who thinks their vehicle was broken into or entered or anyone who may have security footage of similar incidents to call police at 937-748-0611.

"Please know that there are indeed multiple groups committing these crimes so please remember to always lock your cars and take your keys inside," the Facebook post read. "Our officers will continue to dedicate saturated patrols in all of our neighborhoods. Us working together will certainly prevent further crimes."