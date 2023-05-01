3 juveniles charged after man assaulted, robbed in downtown Pittsburgh

Three juveniles have been charged after police say a man was assaulted and robbed downtown early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police were called to the area of Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. for reports that a male had been assaulted by at least three juveniles.

Officers found a 50-year-old man who was unconscious. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition. He was later downgraded to critical, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Two juvenile males were later arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person. One of the juveniles was also charged with robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

