3 juveniles in custody following chase, week-long escape from center

Jul. 7—Walker County Sheriff's Office is reporting that three juvenile runaways are in custody after an extended run from authorities.

The three runaways from the Gulf Coast Trades Center (GCTC) in New Waverly allegedly broken into a U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station and stolen a vehicle around 12:59 a.m. Friday, June 30, according to by the Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

"The three runaways are in custody and being detained after a vehicle pursuit with Bellaire Police Department on Thursday afternoon," said WCSO Deputy Marlene Wells.

Wells reported that WCSO detectives are working with Bellaire and believe the three suspects have stolen three vehicles in their efforts to elude authorities.

"Two juveniles were taken to Harris County Juvenile Detention Center for evading arrest and unlawful carrying a firearm," Wells said. "Jushawn Evans, 17, was booked into Harris County Jail on a warrant out of Nebraska."

Wells added that WCSO has charged the juveniles with burglary of a building, state jail felony, and theft of property, also a state jail felony. Additional charges are expected, including additional jurisdictional charges, are expected.